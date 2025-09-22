Tahoe Forest Health System to host 2025 Fall Fun Run

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes the community to the Annual Fall Fun Run on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at Truckee Regional Park. This family-friendly event celebrates the spirit of “Walk-tober” with opportunities for participants of all ages and abilities to run, walk, or race along the scenic Legacy Trail.

The morning begins with packet and bib pickup from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the Truckee Regional Park, followed by staggered race starts beginning at 9 a.m. Runners can choose from three distances: a 10K, a 5K, or a 1-mile run/walk. Each course starts and finishes in the Regional Park and takes participants along the beautiful Truckee River on the Legacy Trail. The routes include gentle elevation changes, with the 5K and 10K incorporating a dirt-path segment for a bit of extra challenge.

After crossing the finish line, every participant will receive a finisher medal and a celebratory beverage, with a choice of beer or hop water provided by FiftyFifty Brewing. Post-race festivities run from 10 a.m. to noon and include live music, delicious food available for purchase, and time to gather with friends and family. Registration is open now at https://runsignup.com/tfhsfallfunrun . To secure early-bird pricing, participants are encouraged to register before October 3, 2025, when rates will increase. Costumes are encouraged.