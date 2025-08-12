Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes Allison Kellogg, MD to Obstetrics and Gynecology Team

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System is adding Dr. Allison Kellogg, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, to its growing Obstetrics and Gynecology team. Dr. Kellogg brings with her a wealth of clinical expertise and leadership experience that will further enhance women’s health services in the Truckee-Tahoe region.

Dr. Kellogg most recently served as a Hospitalist and Site Director with OB Hospitalist Group in San Antonio, Texas. Her commitment to clinical excellence has earned her several honors, including recognition as a “Top Doctor” by San Antonio Woman magazine and the AUGS Award for Excellence in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery.

Dr. Kellogg earned her medical degree from the University of Texas School of Medicine at San Antonio and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Texas Health Science Center. She is Board Certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Kellogg is now accepting new patients. Her office is located in the Tahoe Forest Women’s Center on the 2nd Floor of the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center at 10121 Pine Avenue. For appointments or more information, please contact (530) 582-6205.