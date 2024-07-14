Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes back Family Medicine Physician

TAHOE CITY, Calif – Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Scott Samelson, MD, has re-joined their Primary Care and Urgent Care teams at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics in Tahoe City.

Specializing in family medicine, Dr. Samelson provides comprehensive health care, including preventive care, chronic disease management, and personalized counseling on maintaining a healthy lifestyle to his patients.

Dr. Samelson attended medical school at the University of Colorado Health Science Center. He completed his family medicine residency with the Fort Collins Family Medicine Residency Program and is Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

The office of Dr. Samelson is located at 925 N. Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, CA. New patients are accepted. For appointments, please call (530) 582-6205.