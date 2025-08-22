Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes Dean ‘Trey’ Kellogg III, MD to Pulmonary and Critical Care team

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System announced that Dr. Dean “Trey” Kellogg III, a triple board-certified physician in internal medicine, pulmonary disease, and critical care medicine, has joined our Pulmonary and Critical Care team in Truckee.

Dr. Kellogg brings extensive clinical experience, research expertise, and academic leadership to the region. Prior to joining Tahoe Forest Health System, Dr. Kellogg served as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio, Director of Interstitial Lung Disease at the South Texas Veterans Health Care System, and Associate Director at the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Center of Excellence.

Dr. Dean “Trey” Kellogg III Provided

Dr. Kellogg completed his pulmonary and critical care medicine fellowship, as well as his residency in internal medicine, at the University of Texas School of Medicine at San Antonio, where he also earned his medical degree.

In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Kellogg has led and contributed to numerous clinical trials and scholarly publications in pulmonary medicine. His work has been recognized in national and international forums, and he has served as a peer reviewer for leading medical journals. Dr. Kellogg is now accepting new patients. His office is located at 10956 Donner Pass Road, Suite 130. For appointments or referrals, please contact the Tahoe Forest Pulmonary Clinic at (530) 582-6205.