Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes first baby born in 2020

Tahoe Forest Health System

Tahoe Forest Health System announced the arrival of the first baby of the new year born on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 12:24 p.m. According to a news release, the first baby was delivered by OB-GYN, Steven Thompson, MD.

Baby Leah Alessandra Meraz weighed in at 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long. Baby Leah is the first child of proud parents, Mayra Silva and Christian Meraz, who reside in Truckee.

Originally from Colima, Mexico, Silva and Meraz were impressed with the services they received at the Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care.

“Everyone was very kind and attentive, and gave us anything that we needed,” Silva said.

Tahoe Forest Hospital’s Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care is designed with the needs, safety and comfort of new moms and families in mind, the release states. The facility features private birthing suites, each with a Jacuzzi tub and private post-partum suites.

Tahoe Forest Hospital has been nationally certified as a Baby Friendly hospital since 2010. The Baby Friendly certification recognizes hospitals that have made a commitment to help mothers with breast feeding, including training and educational programs for hospital staff and parents. The hospital is also a Safe Haven Baby Drop-Off location, which allows mothers to surrender their newborns without any questions asked. Babies are given medical attention if needed, and confidentiality for the mother is assured.

In honor of the first baby of the year, the Meraz family was presented with a gift basket donated by the Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation. The gift basket included baby items from The Gift Tree gift shop, located inside the main lobby at Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee.

Source: Tahoe Forest Health System.