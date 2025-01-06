Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes first baby of 2025

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System announced the arrival of the first baby of the New Year, Idalia Sol Gainey, born on January 1, 2025, at 10:40 a.m.

Baby girl Idalia weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and measured 20.5 inches long. She is the first child of proud parents Maya Perez Gainey and Paul Gainey. Maya is originally from Texas, and Paul is from South Dakota. They moved to Truckee two years ago from San Diego after teaching abroad. Both were drawn to the beauty of the mountains and fondly remembered their time spent in the area.

Idalia Sol’s name holds deep meaning for her family. She is named after Maya’s late grandmother, and her name means “Goddess of the Sun.” Her middle name, Sol, reflects the bright light she brings to her family. After experiencing challenges and loss, Idalia’s arrival marks the birth of a “Rainbow Baby,” symbolizing hope and joy for her parents.

Idalia was delivered by OB-GYN Dr. Kristy Howard, whom Maya and Paul described as “the absolute best.” Maya and Paul also expressed immense gratitude for the care they received from their nursing team, especially Kristy Harris and Jena Rosa. Maya credited Kristy’s expert coaching and support for the efficient 30-minute pushing period during delivery.

The family praised the team at the Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care for their exceptional care. “We are forever grateful for the nurses and doctors. Tahoe Forest has the best team ever! Everyone is so knowledgeable and helpful,” Maya shared.

Tahoe Forest Hospital’s Joseph Family Center is a state-of-the-art facility designed to meet the needs, safety, and comfort of new moms and families. The hospital has been nationally certified as a Baby-Friendly Hospital since 2010 and is a Safe Haven Baby Drop-Off location.

To honor Idalia Sol’s arrival as the first baby of 2025, the Gainey family received a gift basket donated by Tahoe Forest Health System. The basket included baby essentials from The Gift Tree, the hospital’s gift shop.

For more information about the Joseph Family Center, the Gift Tree, and other services provided by Tahoe Forest Health System, please visit TFHD.com.