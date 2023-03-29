Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes Green as new Physician Assistant
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Sarah Green, PA-C, has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics – Primary Care.
Green received her Bachelor of Arts in Biology from the California State University, Sacramento, and her Master of Health Services in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of California, Davis. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA).
Green’s office is located at the new Primary Care Clinic on the 2nd floor of the Medical Office Building at 10956 Donner Pass Road, Truckee. New patients are accepted. For appointments, please call (530) 582-6205.
