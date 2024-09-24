Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes new Doctor to Obstetrics & Gynecology
TRUCKEE, Calif. –Tahoe Forest Health System announced the addition of Dr. Emily Bevan, to our esteemed medical team. Dr. Bevan is an experienced and board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist who brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep commitment to women’s health.
Dr. Bevan joins us from Swedish Ob/Gyn Specialists in Issaquah, WA, where she has been providing exceptional care since 2016. Her extensive background includes a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, where she was recognized for her clinical excellence and dedication to patient care.
She earned her medical degree from The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and holds a Bachelor of Arts in French with minors in chemistry and dance from the University of Washington. She has been involved in various research projects, including publications in renowned medical journals, and has contributed to medical education through her role as an instructor and mentor.
The office of Dr. Bevan is located at the Tahoe Forest Women’s Center on the 2nd floor of the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center at 10121 Pine Ave. Truckee CA 96161. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Bevan, please call (530) 582-6205.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.