Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes new Doctor to Obstetrics & Gynecology

TRUCKEE, Calif. –Tahoe Forest Health System announced the addition of Dr. Emily Bevan, to our esteemed medical team. Dr. Bevan is an experienced and board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist who brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep commitment to women’s health.

Dr. Bevan joins us from Swedish Ob/Gyn Specialists in Issaquah, WA, where she has been providing exceptional care since 2016. Her extensive background includes a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, where she was recognized for her clinical excellence and dedication to patient care.

Emily Bevan, MD, FACOG Provided

She earned her medical degree from The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and holds a Bachelor of Arts in French with minors in chemistry and dance from the University of Washington. She has been involved in various research projects, including publications in renowned medical journals, and has contributed to medical education through her role as an instructor and mentor.

The office of Dr. Bevan is located at the Tahoe Forest Women’s Center on the 2nd floor of the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center at 10121 Pine Ave. Truckee CA 96161. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Bevan, please call (530) 582-6205.