Tahoe Forest Health System Welcomes New Nurse Practitioner
TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Kristyn McDougall, MSN, FNP-C, has joined their Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics in Truckee.
Ms. McDougall received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Nursing at the University of Nevada, Reno, Orvis School of Nursing. Ms. McDougall is Certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
The office of Ms. McDougall is located on the first floor of the Medical Office Building at 10956 Donner Pass Rd, Suite 130, Truckee. She is accepting new pulmonary and sleep medicine patients. For appointments, please call (530) 582-6205.
#####
About Tahoe Forest Health System
Tahoe Forest Health System, which includes Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee, CA, and Incline Village Community Hospital in Incline Village, NV, offers 24-hour emergency care, urgent care, primary and specialty health care clinics including Tahoe Forest Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Commission on Cancer (COC) accredited cancer center, the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center, and the Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care. With a strong focus on high quality patient care, community collaboration, clinical excellence and innovation, Tahoe Forest Health System is a UC Davis Rural Center of Excellence. For a complete list of physician specialties and services, visit http://www.tfhd.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.