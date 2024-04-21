Tahoe Forest Health System Welcomes New Nurse Practitioner

TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Kristyn McDougall, MSN, FNP-C, has joined their Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics in Truckee.

Ms. McDougall received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Nursing at the University of Nevada, Reno, Orvis School of Nursing. Ms. McDougall is Certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

The office of Ms. McDougall is located on the first floor of the Medical Office Building at 10956 Donner Pass Rd, Suite 130, Truckee. She is accepting new pulmonary and sleep medicine patients. For appointments, please call (530) 582-6205.

