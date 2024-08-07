Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes new physician 

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System announced Dr. Carin Eldridge has joined their Pediatrics team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics in Truckee. Dr. Eldridge specializes in a full spectrum of primary care, from newborn through adolescence. She is specifically interested in adolescent medicine and developmental pediatrics.

Dr. Eldridge attended a combined MD/Master of Public Health program at the University of Arizona. She completed her pediatrics residency at the University of Utah and is Certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.

Dr. Eldridge’s office is located in the Tahoe Forest Medical Office Building at 10956 Donner Pass Road, Suite 310, Truckee. New patients are accepted. For appointments, please call (530) 582-6205.

