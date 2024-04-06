Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes new Physician Assistant

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Abigail Haskell, PA-C, has joined our Primary Care team at the Tahoe Forest Multi-Specialty Clinics in Truckee.

Haskell received her Bachelor of Arts in Biological Sciences from Goucher College and her Master of Clinical Medical Science and Physician Assistant Studies from Barry University. She is Certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA).

The office of Ms. Haskell is located at 10978 Donner Pass Rd., Truckee. She is accepting new primary care patients. For appointments, please call (530) 582-6205.