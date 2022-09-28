Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes new physician assistant

Clara “Callie” Gordon, MS, MMS, PA-C

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Clara Gordon, MS, MMS, PA‐C, has re‐joined their team at the Tahoe Forest Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

Gordon received her Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Colby College, her Master of Science in Nutrition from Boston University, and her Master of Medical Science from the Tufts University School of Medicine. She is Certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

The office of Ms. Gordon is located at 10051 Lake Ave., Suite 3, Truckee. New patients are accepted. For appointments, please call (530) 582‐6205.