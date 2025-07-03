Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes new Primary Care team member

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System announced the addition of Kelsey Brolliar, MSN, RN-BC, CEN, to its Primary Care team in Truckee. With a strong background in emergency and ambulatory care, Kelsey brings over a decade of diverse clinical experience to the community.

Kelsey has been an integral part of Tahoe Forest Health System since 2017, working across multiple departments, including Emergency, Primary Care/Cardiology, Home Health, and Urgent Care. Her broad clinical expertise, coupled with a deep commitment to patient-centered care, makes her a valuable addition to the Primary Care practice.

Kelsey earned her Master of Science in Nursing as a Family Nurse Practitioner from the University of Texas at Arlington and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Kelsey resides in Truckee and is dedicated to providing the region with high-quality, personalized care. Her office is located in the Primary Care Clinic, located at 10956 Donner Pass Road, 2nd floor, Truckee, CA 96161. Kelsey is welcoming new patients. To book an appointment, please call (530) 582-6205.