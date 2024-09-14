Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes new sports medicine doctor
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes Dr. Kari Rezac a highly-skilled specialist in sports medicine and physical medicine & rehabilitation (PM&R). She recently completed her sports medicine fellowship at UC Davis and is Board eligible for CAQ in Sports Medicine. Dr. Rezac brings extensive experience and expertise, particularly in sports-related injuries and rehabilitation.
Dr. Rezac has a proven track record in both clinical practice and academic contributions, having served as Chief Resident at the University of New Mexico and authored numerous medical publications. Her experience as a team physician for various collegiate and high school sports teams further enhances her ability to provide top-tier care to athletes and active individuals in our community. She has expertise in diagnostic ultrasound, ultrasound guided injections and regenerative medicine/ orthobiologics.
We are excited to welcome Dr. Rezac to the Tahoe Forest Sports Medicine clinic in Truckee, where she will play a vital role in expanding our sports medicine and rehabilitation services. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Tahoe Forest Health System at (530) 582-6205.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.