Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes new sports medicine doctor

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes Dr. Kari Rezac a highly-skilled specialist in sports medicine and physical medicine & rehabilitation (PM&R). She recently completed her sports medicine fellowship at UC Davis and is Board eligible for CAQ in Sports Medicine. Dr. Rezac brings extensive experience and expertise, particularly in sports-related injuries and rehabilitation.

Dr. Kari Rezac Provided

Dr. Rezac has a proven track record in both clinical practice and academic contributions, having served as Chief Resident at the University of New Mexico and authored numerous medical publications. Her experience as a team physician for various collegiate and high school sports teams further enhances her ability to provide top-tier care to athletes and active individuals in our community. She has expertise in diagnostic ultrasound, ultrasound guided injections and regenerative medicine/ orthobiologics.

We are excited to welcome Dr. Rezac to the Tahoe Forest Sports Medicine clinic in Truckee, where she will play a vital role in expanding our sports medicine and rehabilitation services. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Tahoe Forest Health System at (530) 582-6205.