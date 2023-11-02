Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes physician Travis Hays

TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Travis Hays, MD, has joined their Primary Care team at the Tahoe Forest Multi-Specialty Clinics in Tahoe City.

As a family medicine physician, Dr. Hays provides comprehensive health care, including preventive care, chronic disease management, and personalized counseling on maintaining a healthy lifestyle to his patients.

Dr. Hays attended medical school at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He completed his family medicine residency with the Sutter Family Medicine Residency Program and is Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

The office of Dr. Hays is located at 925 N. Lake Blvd, Tahoe City. New patients are accepted. For appointments, please call (530) 582-6205.