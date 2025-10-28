Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes Whitney Liehr, DO to sports medicine team

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Sports Medicine announced the addition of Whitney Liehr, DO, to its team of dedicated physicians specializing in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of sports-related injuries and musculoskeletal conditions.

Dr. Liehr joins Tahoe Forest Sports Medicine after completing her fellowship with the Utah Valley Sports Medicine Fellowship Program, where she provided care to athletes and active individuals. She completed her physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at the University of California, Davis Medical Center and is certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (ABPMR).

Dr. Liehr earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine, where she also served as a Pre-Doctoral Osteopathic Principles and Practices Fellow. Her background includes extensive teaching experience, leadership in clinical education, and recognition for outstanding resident teaching and service.

We are excited to welcome Dr. Liehr to the Tahoe Forest Sports Medicine clinic in Truckee, where she will play a key part in growing and enhancing our sports medicine and rehabilitation services. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Tahoe Forest Health System at (530) 582-6205.