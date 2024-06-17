Tahoe Forest Health System’s Center for Health offering community acupuncture

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Beginning June 14, the Tahoe Forest Center for Health will offer Community Acupuncture, an affordable way to experience the benefits of acupuncture through the format of a group setting. Acupuncture has been shown to effectively treat stress, chronic pain, digestive complaints, fatigue, and more.

Led by licensed acupuncturist Brianna Browning, sessions include individualized treatments targeting a patient’s unique health concerns. Each 45-minute session begins with 15-minutes of one-on-one time with the acupuncturist, followed by a 20 to 30-minute relaxation period with fellow attendees, during which the acupuncture needles are placed.

Community Acupuncture occurs on the second Friday of every month between 12 – 3 p.m. at the Tahoe Forest Center for Health, located at 10833 Donner Pass Road, Truckee. Sessions are by appointment only. Community Acupuncture is open to everyone; however, self-pay is required, as insurance is not accepted. For more information or to schedule an acupuncture appointment, call (530) 587-3769.