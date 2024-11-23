Tahoe Forest Health to host 2024 Winter Illness & Injury Symposium
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Tahoe Forest Health System is presenting the 32nd Annual Winter Illness & Injury Symposium on December 9, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort. This event is open to EMTs, ski patrol, paramedics, and other medical professionals. The event will feature expert speakers, a vendor expo, and opportunities for networking. Attendees can earn continuing education credits while enjoying dinner and entertainment. Registration is $30 per person, with a lodging block available at the Hyatt. Space is limited—register by Monday November 25, 2024 at TFHD.com/WIIS2024.
Featured Speakers and Topics:
Mountain Madness! Adapting emergency response and incorporating de-escalation to on-mountain incidents
A panel discussion featuring:
· Michael Powers, Tahoe Detective Sergeant, Special Enforcement Team Leader, Use of Force Instructor
· Isaiah Tchobanoff, Auburn Patrol Sergeant, Special Enforcement Team Member, Less Lethal Instructor
· Tyler Mireles, TFH Learning & Development Specialist and AVADE Instructor
Primer on Spinal Injuries: From Fall to Fixed
Tyler G. Smith, MD – Founder, Sierra Spin Institute; Co-Medical Director Sutter Roseville Medical Center Neuroscience Division
Sports Medicine Review: Tried & True + What’s New
Brandee L. Waite, MD – Clinical Professor & Vice Chair of Wellness and Community Engagement, UC Davis Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation; Medical Director: UC Davis Health Sports Medicine Clinics
The Amazing Thai Cave Rescue
Gary Kibbee – 31 year Active/Reserve Navy SEAL Independent Duty and Dive Medic; American Legion Firefighter of the Year; Department of Defense Instructor of Survival, Tactical, and Austere Medicine; Special Operations Saber Award for Lifetime Achievement in Special Operations Medicine; 23 Years South San Francisco Fire Department Paramedic/Firefighter and Member of FEMA USAR Task Force
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.