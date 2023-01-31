Tahoe Forest Health to host weekly workshops during Heart Health Month

TRUCKEE, Calif. — February is Heart Health Month, and Tahoe Forest Health System is focusing on helping our community understand the threat of heart disease and the importance of maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. The good news is that a heart-healthy lifestyle can help prevent cardiovascular disease and improve heart health, even if a person has been diagnosed with a heart or vascular condition. Through a balanced diet and regular exercise, many forms of this disease can be prevented.

Tahoe Forest Health System offers the Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab, a Medicare-approved, comprehensive lifestyle program designed specifically for patients recovering from a cardiovascular disease related event, such as a heart attack or surgery.

During February, Tahoe Forest Health System will be hosting free community workshops every Friday, from noon-1 p.m., in the Eskridge Conference Room at Tahoe Forest Hospital.

Heart Health workshop topics include:

Feb 3: Healthy Dietary Fats: How to Apply the Science to Your Kitchen, with Lisa Fligor, RD

Feb 10: Cholesterol and Heart Disease, Part I: Cholesterol Basics, with Tim Lombard, MD and Erica Dastrup, APRN

Feb 17: Mindfulness and Breathing, with Sheryl Schultz

Feb 24: Cholesterol and Heart Disease, Part II: Medication Management, with Tim Lombard, MD and Erica Dastrup, APRN

Join Tahoe Forest Health System in kicking off Heart Health Month on National Wear Red Day, Friday, Feb. 3.

For more information, call 530-582-3478.