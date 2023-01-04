Tahoe Forest Health welcomes 1st baby of 2023

Imogen Burkhalter weighed 6 pounds and 1.9 ounces, and measured 18 inches long. She is the second child of proud parents James Burkhalter and Angela Hauner, of Quincy.

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System announced the arrival of the first baby of the New Year born at 6:58 a.m. Jan. 1. The first baby was delivered by OB-GYN Shawni Coll, DO. Coll is a part of the team of physicians at Tahoe Forest Health System: http://www.tfhd.com/our-providers .

Baby girl Imogen Burkhalter weighed 6 pounds and 1.9 ounces, and measured 18 inches long. She is the second child of proud parents James Burkhalter and Angela Hauner, residents of Quincy and joins big sister Aislynn.

Despite having to travel through a snow storm for the delivery of Baby Imogen, Parents James and Angela found comfort at the Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care during their stay.

“It’s amazing here. They’re treating us well,” mother Angela shared.

Tahoe Forest Hospital’s Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care is a state-of-the-art facility designed with the needs, safety and comfort of new moms and families in mind. The facility features private birthing suites, each with a Jacuzzi tub and private postpartum suites.

Tahoe Forest Hospital has been nationally certified as a Baby Friendly hospital since 2010. The Baby Friendly certification recognizes hospitals that have made a dedicated commitment to help mothers with breast feeding, including training and educational programs for hospital staff and parents.

Tahoe Forest Hospital is also a Safe Haven Baby Drop-Off location, which allows mothers to surrender their newborns without any questions asked. Babies are given medical attention if needed, and confidentiality for the mother is assured.

In honor of the first baby of the year, the Burkhalter family was presented with a gift basket donated by the Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation. The gift basket included baby items from The Gift Tree gift shop, located inside the main lobby at Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee.