Tahoe Forest Health welcomes back Dains to Truckee center

MacKenzie Dains

Provided/Tahoe Forest Health

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System on Tuesday announced that MacKenzie Dains, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has rejoined the team at the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center in Truckee.

Dains formerly worked as an oncology registered nurse at the Cancer Center since November 2020.

Dains received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Nevada, Reno, a Bachelor of Arts in ecology and evolutionary biology from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and her Master of Science in nursing from Spring Arbor University. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

For more information, visit http://www.tahoecancercenter.com .