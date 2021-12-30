Tahoe Forest Health welcomes new Nurse Practitioner

Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Jessica Hepner, MS, AGACNP-BC, has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics – Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine.

Ms. Hepner received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and her Master in Science with a Trauma, Critical Care, and Emergency Nursing Specialty at the University of Maryland. Ms. Hepner is Certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

The office of Ms. Hepner is located on the first floor of the Medical Office Building at 10956 Donner Pass Rd, Suite 130, Truckee. New patients are accepted. For appointments, please call 530-582-6205.

About Tahoe Forest Health System

Tahoe Forest Health System, which includes Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee, CA, and Incline Village Community Hospital in Incline Village, NV, offers 24-hour emergency care, urgent care, primary and specialty health care clinics including Tahoe Forest Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Commission on Cancer (COC) accredited cancer center, the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center, and the Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care. With a strong focus on high quality patient care, community collaboration, clinical excellence and innovation, Tahoe Forest Health System is a UC Davis Rural Center of Excellence. For a complete list of physician specialties and services, visit http://www.tfhd.com .

