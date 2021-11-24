Tahoe Forest Health welcomes new physician
Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to announce that Lindsay Koppinger, MD, has joined their team at the Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics – Pediatrics.
Dr. Koppinger specializes in a broad spectrum of health services ranging from preventive care to the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic diseases of children from birth to young adulthood.
Dr. Koppinger attended medical school at the Georgetown University School of Medicine and completed her pediatric residency at the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. She is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.
The office of Dr. Koppinger is located in the Medical Office Building at 10956 Donner Pass Road, Suite 310, Truckee. New patients are accepted. For appointments, please call 530-582-6205.
Source: Tahoe Forest Health System
