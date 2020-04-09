Tahoe Forest Hospital announces 46th positive COVID-19 case

The Tahoe Forest Health System announced a 46th positive test of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking an increase of 10 cases in a week.

Last Friday, Nevada County Public Health reported the first death in the county related to the coronavirus. The person was identified as an elderly eastern Nevada County resident, who had underlying health conditions.

There are now 34 total cases in Nevada County as of Thursday. Of those cases, 24 are in the eastern half of the county. The cases reported at Tahoe Forest Health System come from Nevada County along with several other of the nearby counties in the area.

On Tuesday, Nevada County Health Officer Dr. Ken Cutler issued a pair of orders relating to self-isolating and self-quarantining.

The self-isolation order is for any person diagnosed with COVID-19 or anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus that has been exposed to an individual who was diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

Individuals diagnosed or showing symptoms of COVID-19, should remain in isolation for at least three days without a fever and with improved respiratory symptoms. Anyone that has been in contact with an individual that has been symptomatic should be notified.

Dr. Cutler is also asking anyone that has been exposed to a person with or likely to have COVID-19 to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

The only exceptions for breaking self-isolation or self-care, according to health officials, are to receive medical care.

“These new orders on self-isolation and self-quarantine are critically important to the health and safety of our Nevada County community,” Cutler said in a news release. “California’s Stay-at-Home Order remains more important than ever. These new local Orders help clarify what residents need to do if they are diagnosed with or exposed to someone with COVID-19.”

Officials say if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, call your primary care physician before physically going to the doctor. If you do not have a primary care physician, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL211 to talk with a local call center representative. Call center representatives at 211 can help with all non-emergency and non-medical inquiries.

“Please know this is the predicted next step in our public health strategy to keep Nevada County healthy,” said the Nevada County Health and Human Services Agency. “These orders are to give clarity to those who are ill and to all those who may have been exposed.”

For more information, visit mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus.

