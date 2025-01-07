Tahoe Forest Hospital awarded 2024 Get With The Guidelines Rural Stroke Award
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Hospital is proud to announce that it has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Rural Recognition Silver Award for its efforts to optimize stroke care and eliminate rural health care outcome disparities.
Because speed in receiving care is critical to preventing stroke mortality and minimizing long-term disability, people who live in rural communities face a 30% increased risk for stroke mortality — a gap that has grown over the past two decades. Tahoe Forest is committed to changing that.
The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health, recognizes the important role rural hospitals play in initiating timely stroke care. The award recognizes hospitals for demonstrating acute stroke care excellence as measured by composite scores for intravenous thrombolytic therapy, timely hospital inter-facility transfer, dysphagia screening, symptom timeline and deficit assessment documentation, emergency medical services communication, brain imaging, and stroke expert consultation.
“We’re honored to be recognized for the vital work we do every day to give patients affected by stroke the best opportunity for recovery and survival,” said Tahoe Forest Health System Interim CEO, Louis Ward. “At Tahoe Forest, we’re dedicated to minimizing the obstacles that compromise the level of care often faced by rural stroke patients. I’m incredibly proud of our team for their dedication to excellence in this field and for this well-deserved achievement.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.