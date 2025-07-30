Tahoe Forest Hospital awarded 2025 Get With The Guidelines Rural Stroke Award

TRUCKEE. Calif. – Tahoe Forest Hospital is proud to announce it has been recognized with the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Rural Recognition GOLD Award for 2025. This honor highlights Tahoe Forest’s dedication to providing the most up-to-date, evidence-based stroke care to improve outcomes and reduce disparities in rural health care.

“Living in a rural community shouldn’t mean facing higher risks from stroke,” said Anna Roth, President & CEO of Tahoe Forest Health System. “This award shows that Tahoe Forest Hospital is stepping up for our community—making sure people get the expert stroke care they need, right here in our community.”

The American Heart Association’s Rural Stroke GOLD Award acknowledges hospitals that demonstrate excellence across key measures of acute stroke care. These include rapid administration of intravenous thrombolytic therapy (treatment to dissolve blood clots), timely patient transfers, thorough symptom documentation, dysphagia screening (swallow tests), brain imaging, and effective emergency medical services coordination and stroke expert consultation.