Tahoe Forest Hospital celebrates 75 years of community service

TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Hospital (TFH) is marking a significant milestone with its 75th anniversary. Founded in May 1949, the hospital came about thanks to Richard “Dick” Joseph, who donated land in memory of his son Levon, who was lost in World War II. This generous act was a direct response to Truckee’s pressing need for better medical care, as before the hospital, the community had only a small clinic in Brickelltown.

Richard “Dick” Joseph (right), and his son, Levon (left), in 1945. Provided / Tahoe Forest Health System

The inception of the Tahoe Forest Hospital District followed a proposal from the Rotary Club of Truckee, which recognized the community’s need for a more substantial medical facility. The Rotary Club’s advocacy led to the creation of the hospital district and the passing of a $400,000 bond (equivalent to $5.2 million today) to fund the construction. TFH opened its doors on Apr. 14, 1952, with 15 beds and two doctors.

Over the decades, TFH has grown significantly. The first major expansion occurred in 1965 with the addition of the North Wing, followed by further expansions in the 1970s and 1980s, which introduced new facilities including an emergency department, intensive care unit, and an alternative birthing center. Additional land and donations from Dick Joseph and his sisters, Roxie and Azad, supported this growth.

The early 2000s marked a period of accelerated development with the Western Addition opening in 2006, featuring an intensive care unit, MRI facility, and new laboratory. The subsequent 2007 Measure C General Obligation bond, which passed with 72% voter approval, provided $98.5 million for further renovations and expansions. This funding facilitated the construction of a new emergency department, long-term care center, Gene Upshaw Memorial Cancer Center, and the Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care.

Today, Tahoe Forest Health System continues to honor its commitment to healthcare, bolstered by the support of the community and the legacy of its founders. As part of the 75th anniversary celebrations, the health system is inviting the community to share their personal stories and experiences with TFH. Those interested can submit their stories and photos by Sep. 30, 2024, through the provided link: http://www.tfhd.com/75th-anniversary-form

For a detailed timeline of Tahoe Forest Hospital’s history and expansions, visit https://www.tfhd.com/anniversary