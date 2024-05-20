Tahoe Forest Hospital CEO placed on paid administrative leave after concerns raised over leadership, transparency

As of May 20, the Tahoe Forest Hospital District Board of Directors has placed President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Weis on paid administrative leave. Weis has previously announced his retirement date for January 2, 2026. Further details are yet to be finalized. The Board has appointed Chief Operating Officer Louis Ward as Acting Chief Executive Officer.

Recent developments within the Tahoe Forest Hospital District have sparked significant concerns among community members, leading to a rallying cry for collaborative efforts and substantial improvements to address pressing challenges.

An internal review conducted recently has shed light on several areas of discontent among the clinical workforce, including issues related to demoralization, perceived lack of respect, and limited involvement in crucial decision-making processes that directly impact patient care. These concerns have culminated in a notable vote of no confidence from the Medical Executive Committee against the current CEO, Harry Weis, highlighting the imperative need for constructive dialogue and prompt resolution.

A strong emphasis on transparency and accountability has emerged as central themes during discussions, fueled by reports indicating instances of non-clinical personnel overriding clinical recommendations. Such occurrences have led to growing frustrations within the workforce and amplified calls for fair and equitable processes to be upheld.

During the Tahoe Forest Board meeting on Apr. 25, a number of staff members expressed concerns about the potential direction the hospital is heading and the associated risks.

For nearly four decades, Dr. Johanna Koch has been a steadfast advocate for community healthcare, dedicating herself to both patient treatment and her own medical practice. With over 20 years on the executive committee of Tahoe Forest Hospital, her commitment has been unwavering. However, at the meeting, she voiced deep concerns over the deteriorating conditions within the medical community.

Dr. Koch, who has served as chief of staff for the past 16 months, assumed this role driven by alarming trends: persistently low satisfaction scores and high burnout rates among medical staff for over four years. These troubling indicators not only compromise patient care and safety but also highlight a significant gap in efforts to improve conditions.

“The medical staff does not have confidence in Mr. Harry Weis. We do not find him to be forthright, honest, or transparent with us,” Dr Koch said.

Expressing her disappointment, Dr. Koch pointed to the lack of progress and the prevailing sense of hopelessness among medical staff. At an August 2022 board meeting, while concerns were raised, no effective actions followed. She underscored the need for CEO accountability, noting that staff members fear retaliation when voicing issues. Dr. Koch emphasized the urgent need for the board’s intervention to retain dedicated providers vital to the hospital and the community.

“If this does not concern the board, then you are not paying attention,” Dr. Koch said. “If the board does not take action, we will be losing people who are not only excellent providers but are loyal to this hospital and this community. This is a value that you cannot put a price on.”

Dr. Myron Kamenetsky, a radiologist at Tahoe Forest Hospital since 1998, echoed these sentiments, describing a breakdown in trust between the radiology group and the administration. He painted a picture of a hostile work environment where communication is stifled by compliance issues and attorney-client privilege, fostering fear among physicians to speak out due to past retaliation.

Another speaker, who recently resigned from their role as Staff Wellness Director due to concerns related to the CEO, criticized the board’s lack of action regarding the CEO’s evaluation, describing it as harmful to the community. He emphasized a culture of fear within the CEO’s leadership, where expressing dissent is viewed as disloyalty, leading to unchecked behavior among leadership. “This is a culture of fear. Did you all hear the tremulousness in Dr. Kamenetsky’s voice? Do you feel the energy in this room?” he said.

Pam Hobday, a dedicated hospital volunteer for 22 years and a local resident deeply involved in philanthropy efforts alongside her late husband for Tahoe Forest, emphasized the crucial need for transparency. She proposed a workshop at the upcoming May board meeting, aiming to facilitate open dialogue among physicians, radiologists, community leaders, and funders regarding the current challenges impacting patient care and community trust.

And, lastly, Dr. Nina Winans, a physician for three decades, voiced similar concerns about the lack of transparency, communication, and respect within the hospital’s culture. She described deliberate efforts to isolate physicians and create siloes, which hinder collaboration and morale.

These voices collectively call for urgent reforms at Tahoe Forest Hospital, advocating for a more transparent, accountable, and supportive environment to ensure the well-being of both medical staff and patients.

An upcoming Tahoe Forest Board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 23 at 6 p.m. Typically, these meetings take place in the conference room adjacent to the main entrance of Tahoe Forest Hospital. However, due to the anticipated larger attendance, there may be a need to relocate the venue to accommodate everyone.