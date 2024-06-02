Tahoe Forest Hospital designated as Primary Stroke Center and Stroke Receiving Center

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System is proud to announce that the Sierra-Sacramento Valley EMS Agency (S-SV) has recently designated Tahoe Forest Hospital as a Primary Stroke Center and Stroke Receiving Center for the local emergency medical services region. Tahoe Forest Hospital has met the criteria, requirements, and responsibilities set forth by the S-SV for this designation.

This designation allows Tahoe Forest Hospital to receive patients with stroke-like symptoms, provide a rapid assessment of their condition, and coordinate with local EMS and tele-neurologists to provide expeditious treatment.

“Stroke is very time sensitive and can occur at any time of the day” said Brian Evans, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Tahoe Forest Health System. “By using tele-neurology services that are available 24/7, we can save lives and improve the recovery outcome of our patients. Our interdisciplinary stroke team, in conjunction with our local EMS, has developed a robust, life-saving program that will benefit our rural community.”

Tahoe Forest Hospital’s Stroke Program includes a performance improvement program that tracks stroke patient data for the purpose of improving treatment times and overall care. This data is submitted to the American Heart Association and the State of California. The program also includes educating the community on how to recognize the symptoms of a stroke and how to respond to it. Tahoe Forest Hospital provides education and trainings for paramedics in the local EMS region.

May was National Stroke Awareness Month and Tahoe Forest Health System encourages all to learn the stroke warning signs. B.E.F.A.S.T. is the acronym to refer to as the warning signs that can help save a life from stroke: B = balance unsteady, E = eyes blurry, F = face drooping, A = arm weakness, S = speech difficulty, and T = time to call 911. The quicker stroke is treated, the more likely the person is to recover.

For more information about the stroke program and other emergency care services at Tahoe Forest Hospital, visit http://www.tfhd.com .