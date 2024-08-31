Tahoe Forest Hospital District Board of Directors seeks public input on president & CEO search

(Tahoe/Truckee, Calif.) –The TFHD Board of Directors will hold a special meeting on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 5 p.m., in the Eskridge Conference Room at Tahoe Forest Hospital at 10121 Pine Ave., Truckee.

The Board encourages public comment on the Draft Leadership Profile in its search process for the position of President & Chief Executive Officer of Tahoe Forest Health System. Interested parties are welcome to attend and participate in this important endeavor.

Written public comment is also encouraged and can be submitted at least 24 hours in advance of the Special Meeting of the Board of Directors to the Clerk of the Board at: mrochefort@tfhd.com .

The Board agenda and Draft Leadership Profile is posted publicly on tfhd.com: Special Meeting of the Board of Directors – 09/05/2024 – Agenda Packet