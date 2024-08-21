Tahoe Forest Hospital earns top honors in 2024 Opioid Care Honor Roll Program

TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Hospital (TFH) has been recognized by Cal Hospital Compare (CHC) as a 2024 recipient of the California Opioid Care Honor Roll, achieving the highest “Superior Performance” status for its efforts in combating the opioid epidemic.

Cal Hospital Compare, a nonprofit dedicated to providing objective performance ratings for hospitals across California, honors facilities for their effective management of opioid use and their treatment programs for opioid use disorder. To be considered, hospitals must complete a thorough Opioid Management Hospital Self-Assessment, with TFH standing out as one of only fifty-five hospitals statewide to receive the “Superior Performance” designation.

Hospitals with this accolade have demonstrated advanced opioid stewardship and harm reduction strategies, while actively addressing stigma among their staff and implementing comprehensive resources and workflows for ongoing care.

“This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, including the Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) program and our collaborations with the Emergency Department, inpatient units, outpatient clinics, and Behavioral Health team,” said Louis Ward, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Tahoe Forest Health System. “We are committed to enhancing the quality of care for patients with opioid use disorder, expanding access to treatment, and working to reduce opioid-related deaths in our community.”

For more information on Tahoe Forest Health System’s services, including details about our Behavioral Health and substance use programs, visit http://www.tfhd.com/behavioral-health-services .