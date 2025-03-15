Tahoe Forest Hospital honored with 3 Women’s Choice awards

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System has been recognized with three prestigious Women’s Choice Awards for 2025, reflecting its unwavering commitment to exceptional patient care and clinical excellence. The hospital has been honored in the following categories:

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience: Out of 957 hospitals in the small hospital size category, Tahoe Forest Hospital ranks #39, placing it in the top 100 hospitals nationwide for patient experience, a testament to its dedication to providing outstanding care and ensuring patient satisfaction.

Top 1% in Obstetrics: The hospital’s obstetric services have been recognized for excellence, placing it in the top 1% of hospitals offering obstetrics nationwide out of 4,675 hospitals. This accolade underscores the hospital’s commitment to providing high-quality care for mothers and newborns.

Top 3% in Emergency Care: Tahoe Forest Hospital’s emergency department has been acknowledged for its exceptional performance, ranking in the top 3 percent of hospitals offering emergency care services nationwide out of 4,675 hospitals. This award highlights the hospital’s dedication to delivering timely and effective emergency medical services.

These awards are based on rigorous criteria, including patient satisfaction, clinical performance, and accreditations, ensuring that recognized hospitals meet the highest standards in healthcare.

“At Tahoe Forest Hospital our incredible staff remain dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience for our patients and their families at every step of their care journey,” said Louis Ward, Interim CEO of Tahoe Forest Health System. “These awards highlight our unwavering commitment to excellence and patient-centered care in Truckee and North Lake Tahoe. We are deeply grateful to our community for trusting us with their health and well-being.”

The Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care at Tahoe Forest Hospital offers state-of-the-art facilities designed for the safety and comfort of new moms and families. Featuring private birthing and postpartum suites—each with a Jacuzzi™ tub—plus telemetry monitors for mobility during labor, the center ensures a supportive birthing experience. With a nationally recognized Baby-Friendly certification since 2010, it provides expert obstetrical and gynecological care, breastfeeding support, and a nurturing environment that fosters mother-infant bonding from the very first moments.

Tahoe Forest Hospital’s Emergency Department provides 24/7, high-quality emergency medical care with a team of board-certified physicians, skilled nurses, and advanced technology. As a designated Level III Trauma Center, the department is equipped to handle a wide range of emergencies, from minor injuries to life-threatening conditions. With a commitment to rapid response and patient-centered care, the team ensures that every patient receives expert treatment in a compassionate and efficient environment.