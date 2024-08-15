Tahoe Forest Hospital leads nation with cutting-edge self-driving imaging technology

TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif. — In a landmark development for medical imaging, Tahoe Forest Hospital has become the first facility in the United States to implement Siemens Healthineers’ CIARTIC Move. This advanced self-driving mobile imaging technology is set to transform the efficiency and consistency of surgical imaging.

“We are thrilled not only to receive this amazing piece of technology, but to be the first hospital in the U.S. to put it into use,” Louis Ward, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Tahoe Forest Health System, said. “We are committed to bringing the most advanced medical devices and treatments to our community, enabling our technologists and surgeons to provide the highest level of patient care.”

The CIARTIC Move, a fully motorized C-arm, automates imaging workflows and can store and recall up to 12 positions and settings with a single button press. This innovation promises a dramatic reduction in intraoperative time—up to 50% in spine surgeries and 55% in pelvic surgeries. The system’s ability to be controlled remotely from within the sterile field allows for precise and simplified operation during complex procedures.

April Grandominico, Vice President for Surgical Therapies at Siemens Healthineers North America, highlighted the significance of this technology: “The introduction of our first self-driving mobile C-arm marks a significant advancement in intraoperative imaging. By automating and accelerating imaging workflows, the CIARTIC Move offers crucial support during intricate procedures.”

“Siemens Healthineers is proud to introduce our first self-driving mobile C-arm, which can provide much-needed assistance during complex procedures by automating and accelerating intraoperative imaging workflows to a previously unseen degree,” April Grandominico, Vice President for Surgical Therapies in the Advanced Therapies business line at Siemens Healthineers North America, said.

For additional details about the CIARTIC Move, visit http://www.siemens-healthineers.com

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.