Tahoe Forest Hospital named in opioid care honor roll

Tahoe Forest Health System is pleased to share that Tahoe Forest Hospital has been named a recipient of the 2020 California Opioid Care Honor Roll by Cal Hospital Compare. Tahoe Forest Hospital was among 53 California hospitals recognized for their progress in addressing the opioid epidemic.

Cal Hospital Compare, a nonprofit organization providing Californians with objective hospital performance ratings, released its first Opioid Care Honor Roll this year, which recognizes hospitals for their progress and performance promoting safe and effective opioid use, providing treatment for patients with opioid use disorder, and providing access to naloxone to prevent opioid overdoses.

All California adult, acute care hospitals were invited to participate in the 2020 Opioid Care Honor Roll program, and 89 hospitals voluntarily submitted data sharing their progress on efforts to address the opioid epidemic. Tahoe Forest Hospital was among 53 of the 89 hospitals that achieved performance standards for opioid care.

“This recognition reflects our continual efforts to improve the quality of care to our patients with opioid use disorder,” said Harry Weis, President and CEO, Tahoe Forest Health System. “At Tahoe Forest Health System, we are fully committed to providing access to addiction treatment and reducing opioid-related deaths in our community.”

About Tahoe Forest Health System

Tahoe Forest Health System, which includes Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee, CA, and Incline Village Community Hospital in Incline Village, NV, offers 24-hour emergency care, urgent care, primary and specialty health care clinics including Tahoe Forest Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Commission on Cancer (COC) accredited cancer center, the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center, and the Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care. With a strong focus on high quality patient care, community collaboration, clinical excellence and innovation, Tahoe Forest Health System is a UC Davis Rural Center of Excellence. For a complete list of physician specialties and services, visit http://www.tfhd.com.

Source: Tahoe Forest Health System