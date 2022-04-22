Tahoe Forest Hospital now a Level III Trauma Center

Tahoe Forest Health System is proud to announce the American College of Surgeons has recently verified Tahoe Forest Hospital as a Level III Trauma Center.

This verification means the Tahoe Forest Hospital emergency medicine team has consistently demonstrated their ability to provide advanced trauma life support, evaluation, stabilization, and diagnostic services. It allows them to prioritize severely injured patients throughout their entire course of care.

“Over the past years, our team has worked diligently on building our trauma program, continuously striving to elevate the care in our Emergency Department,” said Harry Weis, President and CEO, Tahoe Forest Health System. “The Level III Trauma Center verification is a vital step in serving the healthcare needs of our rural community, given that the Truckee/Lake Tahoe area is a world class recreational destination.”

The level of a trauma center refers to the kinds of resources available and the number of patients admitted yearly. As a Level III Trauma Center, Tahoe Forest Hospital provides 24-hour immediate physician coverage, incorporates a comprehensive quality assessment program, has transfer agreements in place for patients requiring care at a higher level trauma center, and offers continued education for the trauma care team.

Source: Tahoe Forest Health System