Tahoe Forest Hospital parking lot proposal continued to later date

The Truckee Planning Commission this week held a roughly three-hour discussion on a proposal from the Tahoe Forest Hospital District for land use approvals to expand existing parking.

Tahoe Forest Hospital is seeking to construct three new surface parking lots with a total of 97 new parking spaces.

The proposed areas include a 23-space parking lot on the vacant parcel at the corner of Lake Avenue and Donner Pass Road; a 36-space lot to the north of the existing commercial/office building located north of the Donner Pass Road and Lake Avenue intersection; and a 38-space parking lot to the east of the medical office building located northeast of the Donner Pass Road and Levon Avenue intersection.

Following a number of public comments, planning commissioners on Tuesday voiced several issues they had with the proposal, likening it to a rough draft. Some of the concerns raised by the Planning Commission included linking the project to economic growth; not meeting requirements in the general plan; community character, like the removal of trees and walkability in the area; as well as whether there is a need for the amount of additional parking at this time.

Ultimately, the commission decided not to deny the proposal and moved to continue the resolution to a date and time yet to be specified.

The commission also approved an amendment for the Frishman Hollow II project, allowing raised grading around one of the buildings in order to reduce its visible height. The commission approved of a use permit and minor use permit for the approval of Clever Minds tutoring school’s new location on Church Street between Bridge and School streets.

The Planning Commission is next scheduled to meet on Sept. 15.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.