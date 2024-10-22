Tahoe Forest Hospital working to improve education, reduce harm for postpartum patients

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System has implemented the POST-BIRTH Warning Signs Toolkit, developed by the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN). The POST-BIRTH program was created to help reduce maternal morbidity and mortality rates in the United States and is designed to educate postpartum patients about recognizing life-threatening symptoms that can arise up to one year after giving birth.

Most people recover after giving birth without complications, but anyone can experience post-birth issues. Recognizing warning signs early, like chest pain, shortness of breath, heavy bleeding, or unhealed incisions, can be lifesaving. Tahoe Forest Health System is committed to improving maternal care, ensuring all new mothers receive the education and support they need.

Post-Birth Warning Signs

If you or someone you know has recently given birth and exhibits any of the following, call 911 or go to the emergency room immediately:

Chest pain

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Seizures

Thoughts of hurting yourself or others

The “worst headache of your life,” with vision changes

Call your healthcare provider if you have any of the following symptoms (if your provider is unavailable, go to the emergency room):

Heavy bleeding or blood clots

Swelling, redness, or pain in the leg

Incision that is not healing

Temperature above 100.4°F or 96.8°F or lower

For more information, visit saveyourlife.awhonn.org .