Tahoe Forest Hospital’s Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care receives prestigious designation

TRUCKEE, Calif.– Tahoe Forest Health System is proud to announce that Tahoe Forest Hospital’s Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care has achieved the highly prestigious international Baby-Friendly designation after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA, the organization responsible for bestowing this certification in the United States.

This distinguished honor demonstrates that the Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care is adhering to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. These standards are built on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, a set of evidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for optimal infant feeding support in the precious first days of a newborn’s life.

Designated Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers, like the Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care, provide an environment that supports breastfeeding while respecting every woman’s right to make the best decision for herself and her family.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized for the hard work and determination of our team members in maintaining a Baby-Friendly facility for over a decade now,” said Harry Weis, President & CEO, Tahoe Forest Health System. “The Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care is committed to providing the support, education and resources moms need to successfully initiate breastfeeding and continue breastfeeding when they leave our care.”

Tahoe Forest Hospital’s Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care was initially designated as a Baby-Friendly facility in 2010. For more information about the Joseph Family Center and Newborn Care, visit http://www.tfhd.com .