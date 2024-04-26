Tahoe Forest Laboratory in Tahoe City to Reopen on Monday, April 29

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Tahoe Forest Laboratory in Tahoe City that was temporarily closed earlier this week will reopen on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 925 N. Lake Blvd. The new lab services facility is conveniently located in the same office complex as the previous laboratory.

The building that houses the Tahoe Forest Health System clinics at 905 N. Lake Blvd, Tahoe City had been closed for operations by authorities on Monday due to damage from a small fire. This closure affected Lab, Wellness, and Physical Therapy services at this location.

Walk-in and scheduled lab draw services will resume at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, April 29 at 925 N. Lake Blvd. Patients are asked to call (530) 582-3270 to register upon arrival.

“We are working diligently to restore Physical Therapy and Wellness services in Tahoe City,” a press release from TFHS said.

Patients can call (530) 582-6205 for additional information, alternate service locations, and/or to reschedule existing appointments.

The Tahoe Forest Urgent Care and Primary Care clinics at 925 N. Lake Blvd, Suite B, in Tahoe City remain open at this time.

Please check TFHD.com or call (530) 582-6205 for the most up-to-date information regarding this closure.