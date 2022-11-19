Tahoe Forest opens primary care clinic in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System on Friday announced the opening of their new Primary Care Clinic, occupying the second floor of the Tahoe Forest Medical Office Building at 10956 Donner Pass Road, Truckee, across from Tahoe Forest Hospital. With 18 clinic rooms, the brand new facility provides ample space to treat patients.

The following providers will now be located at the new clinic: Gina Barta, MD, Michael Hagen, MD, Jonathan Hedrick, MD, Reini Jensen, MD, Claire Loomis, PA‐C, Joshua Pfent, MD, M. Soraya Pourtabib, MD, Melissa Rider, PA‐C, Sam Smith, PA‐C, Dan Stoll, MD, Celia Sutton‐Pado, MD, and Aaron Ulland, MD.

Patients who are currently established with a primary care provider in Tahoe City or Incline Village will continue care in that location.

The new Primary Care Clinic location is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment with a primary care provider, call 530-582‐6205.