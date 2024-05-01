Tahoe Forest Pharmacy adjusts hours to accommodate lunch break for pharmacists, staff
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Effective Monday, May 6, 2024, the Tahoe Forest Pharmacy will be closed for lunch from 1:30– 2 p.m. every day. The 30-minute closure allows for an anticipated daily break for the Pharmacy team, while minimizing service interruption to customers.
“A 30-minute closure for a lunch break has become the industry standard, as it benefits both the Pharmacy team and our customers,” said Jim Franckum, Director of Tahoe Forest Pharmacy. “A unified lunch break allows us to provide efficient and effective service to our community by focusing our efforts on delivering quality work as a team during open hours.”
To help reduce any delays or inconveniences, customers are encouraged to use our free online pharmacy app Rx Local, which is available 24/7 to manage prescriptions for themselves and their family members. The app can be downloaded at tfhd.com/rxlocal. As another option, customers can use the Pharmacy’s voicemail system to refill prescriptions by calling (530) 587-7607.
“Our ultimate goal will always be to meet the healthcare needs of our community,” said Harry Weis, President & CEO of Tahoe Forest Health System. “We appreciate the patience and support of our Pharmacy customers as we continually strive to provide solutions to delivering the highest quality service to them.”
The Tahoe Forest Pharmacy is open every day of the year from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., except some holidays with shortened hours, and closed for lunch daily from 1:30–2 p.m. For more information about the comprehensive services offered, visit http://www.tfhd.com/pharmacy.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.