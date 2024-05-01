Tahoe Forest Pharmacy adjusts hours to accommodate lunch break for pharmacists, staff

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Effective Monday, May 6, 2024, the Tahoe Forest Pharmacy will be closed for lunch from 1:30– 2 p.m. every day. The 30-minute closure allows for an anticipated daily break for the Pharmacy team, while minimizing service interruption to customers.

“A 30-minute closure for a lunch break has become the industry standard, as it benefits both the Pharmacy team and our customers,” said Jim Franckum, Director of Tahoe Forest Pharmacy. “A unified lunch break allows us to provide efficient and effective service to our community by focusing our efforts on delivering quality work as a team during open hours.”

To help reduce any delays or inconveniences, customers are encouraged to use our free online pharmacy app Rx Local, which is available 24/7 to manage prescriptions for themselves and their family members. The app can be downloaded at tfhd.com/rxlocal . As another option, customers can use the Pharmacy’s voicemail system to refill prescriptions by calling (530) 587-7607.

“Our ultimate goal will always be to meet the healthcare needs of our community,” said Harry Weis, President & CEO of Tahoe Forest Health System. “We appreciate the patience and support of our Pharmacy customers as we continually strive to provide solutions to delivering the highest quality service to them.”

The Tahoe Forest Pharmacy is open every day of the year from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., except some holidays with shortened hours, and closed for lunch daily from 1:30–2 p.m. For more information about the comprehensive services offered, visit http://www.tfhd.com/pharmacy .