Tahoe Forest Pharmacy sees large uptick in prescription requests following announced closure of local pharmacies

TAHOE/TRUCKEE, Calif. – With the recent announcement of local pharmacy closures, the Tahoe Forest Pharmacy is currently experiencing a significant increase in prescription requests. New and existing customers are strongly encouraged to plan ahead, allowing our team more time to fill the prescriptions as we work to accommodate a greater volume.

“We are doing our absolute best to meet this unexpected need, but we expect a massive influx of new patients and prescriptions,” said Jim Franckum, Director of Tahoe Forest Pharmacy. “Patient safety is our highest priority, and we need extra time to safely dispense those medications. Unfortunately, this may result in longer than usual wait times for prescriptions.”

Like other businesses in the area, the Tahoe Forest Pharmacy is experiencing a staffing shortage, which when compounded with the upcoming holiday season and winter storms, puts additional stress on our resources. We ask for patience as we work to increase our capacity to meet the needs of our community.

“Pharmacy stock and inventory go hand in hand,” said Biljana Milicevic, Tahoe Forest Pharmacy Manager. “Most of our stock comes out of the area, and because inclement winter weather often causes road closures and delays, we ask our customers to please be patient and plan accordingly, as we head into a very busy holiday season.”

The Pharmacy team offers the following tips to their customers to help improve their experience and make delays less inconvenient:

Download the RxLocal mobile app, from which you can manage prescriptions for you and your family. Get the app by texting RXLOCAL to 64890 or visit app.rxlocal.com to create an account and get started.

Use the Pharmacy’s voicemail system if you prefer to refill your prescriptions by phone:

(530) 587-7607 Expect a 24 to 48-hour turnaround time when filling prescriptions

Prescriptions will be held for 10 days before being returned to back to stock, so plan accordingly

“Our ultimate goal is to meet the healthcare needs of our community,” said Harry Weis, President & CEO of Tahoe Forest Health System. “We appreciate our customer’s patience, support, and understanding during this time, as we work diligently to accommodate the unanticipated closures.”

The Tahoe Forest Pharmacy is open 365 days, 7 days a week, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., including all holidays, 9am-3pm. For more information about the comprehensive services offered, visit http://www.tfhd.com/pharmacy .