Tahoe Forest welcomes new doctor to the Family Medicine Team
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Forest Health System announced the addition of Dr. Krithika Chandrasekaran, MD, MPH, to their Primary Care team at the MultiSpecialty Clinics in Truckee.
Dr. Chandrasekaran joins us from Aviva Health in Roseburg, Oregon, where she has been a dedicated family medicine resident physician since 2021. Her journey in medicine began with her medical degree (MBBS) from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, followed by a Master of Public Health (MPH) from George Washington University. Her diverse background includes experience in health education, health promotion, and health communication, reflecting her passion for holistic patient care.
At Tahoe Forest Health System, Dr. Chandrasekaran will continue her focus on providing comprehensive care, including specialized procedures and point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) techniques. Her office is located in the Primary Care clinic at 10956 Donner Pass Road, 2nd Floor Truckee, CA 96161. To book an appointment please call (530) 582-6205.
