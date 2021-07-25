Tahoe Fund, Bently Nevada advance local environmental projects

The Tahoe Fund, a nonprofit focused on local environmental improvement projects, announced that Bently Nevada, a Baker Hughes business and Nevada-based company with a range of wind and hydro technologies, has become its newest corporate community partner. Bently Nevada has made a $10,000 contribution to the nonprofit in support of Tahoe Fund’s environmental projects and will share Tahoe Fund-sponsored volunteer opportunities with employees interested in contributing their own time to environmental stewardship projects.

“We are honored to have Bently Nevada join us as a corporate partner knowing its commitment to sustainability and a goal of achieving net-zero emissions across its operations,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “Tahoe Fund’s work is amplified when global companies take an interest in their local communities and immediate environment. With a record high in tourism over the past year, we continue to be committed to finding ways to preserve Lake Tahoe for generations to come. Partnerships like what we’ve established with Bently Nevada allow us to do that.”

Launched in 2010, the Tahoe Fund has been a leader and convener in the completion of key environmental projects, such as the acquisition of Johnson Meadow and the Tahoe East Shore Trail, which aims to reduce automobile traffic on Tahoe’s East Shore and offer expanded access to recreational experiences. The Tahoe Fund is focused on projects that will restore the forest, improve Tahoe’s famed lake clarity, support more sustainable outdoor recreation, solve transportation issues, and create more stewards of the Tahoe environment.

“The Tahoe Fund has made a tremendous impact throughout the Tahoe Basin over the past decade, and we are confident that together we will accomplish even more,” said Ed J. Boufarah, vice president of Bently Nevada at Baker Hughes. “We are proud to support its work and to give our employees opportunities to volunteer to help with projects that are making a difference and enhancing the sustainability of the Lake Tahoe region for everyone to enjoy.”

Baker Hughes and its businesses, like Bently Nevada, are committed to achieving net zero emissions from their operation by 2050 and to supporting sustainable communities where its employees live and work through direct corporate contributions and Baker Hughes Foundation grants for environmental, educational, and health and safety programs globally. During 2020, the company and its foundation reported financial and in-kind contributions of $119 million, and Baker Hughes employees volunteered 7,100 hours despite pandemic restrictions on gatherings.

Learn more about and donate to the Tahoe Fund at http://www.tahoefund.org .

Source: Tahoe Fund