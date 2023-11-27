Tahoe Fund brings popular engraved bears to Tahoe City to raise funds for trails

TAHOE CITY, Calf. – Building on the success of the popular engraved bears along the Tahoe East Shore Trail, the Tahoe Fund today announced a partnership with Placer County to install personalized bears along the railings in Tahoe City’s Heritage Plaza to raise funds for trails in the Placer County region of North Lake Tahoe.

“From birthdays to anniversaries to memorials, any message takes on an added meaning when it’s mounted in front of Lake Tahoe,” said Karolina Hedman, chief operations officer for the Tahoe Fund. “With the holidays around the corner, we are excited to introduce this new donation opportunity to leave your family’s legacy in one of the most beautiful places on Earth.”

A bear currently located on the Tahoe East Shore Trail. Provided

The bear plaques are available in two sizes. For $5,000, the Mama Bear plaque measures 13″ tall x 20″ wide and has space for a 40-45 character message. For $2,500, the Baby Bear plaque measures 8″ tall x 12″ wide and has space for a 20-25 character message.

“Partnerships with organizations like the Tahoe Fund are imperative to get vital trail, recreation and environmental projects completed for the benefit of Placer residents and Tahoe visitors,” said Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “These plaques are a wonderful way to showcase the broad donor support that makes it all possible, and they’ll be able to revisit them often and enjoy the scenic vista views of Heritage Plaza.”

The Tahoe Fund also offers engraved trout plaques and bear pavers along the East Shore Trail, a three-mile paved path from Incline Village to Sand Harbor. To learn more, visit https://www.tahoefund.org/projects/active-projects/tahoe-east-shore-trail/ .

For more information and to purchase a Tahoe City bear plaque, visit https://www.tahoefund.org/projects/active-projects/tahoe-city-bear-plaques/ .