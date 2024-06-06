Tahoe Fund donors meet funding match for new accessibility ramp in Tahoe Meadows

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Plans to create accessible access to more than half a mile of boardwalks in the Tahoe Meadows off Mt Rose Highway are moving full steam ahead thanks to support from the NV Energy Foundation, Keyser Foundation, Steven and Sandy Hardie and dozens of Tahoe Fund donors. With this funding now secured, construction is slated to begin this fall on these major accessibility improvements for the entire community.

Earlier today, project partners from the Tahoe Meadows Access Ramp Committee, Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation and the USDA Forest Service Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest joined Tahoe Fund donors at the meadows to celebrate this significant milestone. At the event, the NV Energy Foundation presented a $35,000 check to the Tahoe Fund, the final funding needed to meet the $75,000 match provided by Steven and Sandy Hardie, bringing the total raised for the project to over $150,000.

“Helping to close the funding gap on a local project like this is meaningful to our entire team,” said Ryan Bellows, Vice President Government and External Relations, NV Energy. “As a Foundation, we are committed to actively supporting opportunities that improve the quality of life in the communities we serve. The Tahoe Meadows Access Ramp project is perfectly aligned with that priority.”

Support from the NV Energy Foundation, Keyser Foundation, Steven and Sandy Hardie and dozens of Tahoe Fund donors will help build an accessibility ramp. Provided / Tahoe Fund

Located off Mt. Rose Highway, Tahoe Meadows has a boardwalk trail that provides visitors with sweeping views and signage about the local flora and fauna. Access to the boardwalk, however, is currently limited to those who can successfully navigate two sets of stairs. The accessibility ramp will help everyone enjoy this beautiful spot in nature.

“Projects like this accessibility ramp are so important to our mission of improving the Tahoe environment for all to enjoy,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “We are so grateful that our donors Steve and Sandy Hardie provided the matching funds to get this campaign started, and that NV Energy Foundation has helped us across the finish line.”

The Tahoe Meadows Access Ramp committee will work alongside the Truckee Meadows Park Foundation and the US Forest Service, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Carson Ranger District to build the ramp. Construction is anticipated to begin this fall.

“We are thrilled with the response from both private and public donors who recognize the value of projects like this and the experience it can offer to the people who will use it,” said Roberta Ross, Tahoe Meadows Access Ramp committee chairperson. “This ramp will make it possible for everyone to experience the wonder of Tahoe Meadows in a way they weren’t previously able to because of the railroad-style stairs that currently lead down to the boardwalks.”

Learn more about the project at tahoefund.org/tahoemeadows .