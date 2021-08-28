Tahoe Fund donors meet goal in Camp Wamp fundraising effort

Thanks to a $10,000 match by an anonymous donor in addition to other contributions, the Tahoe Fund has exceeded its $25,000 fundraising goal to support Camp Wamp field trips. The funds will cover the costs to transport campers and their camp counselors from Camp Wamp, a sleepaway camp for children with disabilities, to the Tahoe East Shore Trail and Sand Harbor State Park in 2022.

“We are so grateful to those who contributed to this effort and recognize the life-changing value that programs like Camp Wamp can provide to kids with physical disabilities,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “With this program, the kids will now be able to experience the magic of the east shore of Lake Tahoe.”

Camp Wamp founder Stephen Wampler, whose ascent of El Capitan continues to inspire people around the world, had his own life changed by a camp experience. He wants to ensure that others with physical disabilities have the same opportunity. Kids at Camp Wamp experience the joys and camaraderie of camp life and push each one to discover how capable they really are. Steve’s story is all about “what you CAN do!”

Camp Wamp offers six one-week sessions every summer in July and August for kids ages 10 to 18 with physical disabilities. Since 2002, the camp has hosted over 1,250 kids, and is focused on teaching campers about self-reliance and their own ambition. They sleep outdoors on the 129-acre property on cots under the stars, they hike, fish on 9-acre Deer Lake, climb a rock wall, participate in arts, crafts, and have competitions.

“On behalf of our entire Camp Wamp team, we are so appreciative of the support for our program,” said Stephen Wampler, Camp Wamp founder. “The opportunity the Tahoe Fund is helping us create on the Tahoe East Shore Trail and at Sand Harbor for the kids who come to camp is something they will never forget.”

Learn more about Camp Wamp and how to contribute at http://www.tahoefund.org .

Source: Tahoe Fund