Tahoe Fund installs new donor engraved bears in Tahoe City’s Heritage Plaza

TAHOE CITY, Calf. – Twenty-five new engraved bears are now hanging from the railings in Tahoe City’s Heritage Plaza through a partnership with the Tahoe Fund, Placer County and the Tahoe City Public Utility District to raise money for trails in North Lake Tahoe. Since launching the new program this fall, more than $100,000 has been raised for trails through the generosity of private donors.

“The Tahoe City Bears program offers donors a unique opportunity to contribute to trails in North Lake Tahoe while leaving a visual reminder of their lasting legacy,” said Karolina Hedman, chief operations officer for the Tahoe Fund. “We’re thrilled with the success of the program and want people to know there are still opportunities to purchase and personalize their own bear plaque.”

The engraved bears, originally available along the popular Tahoe East Shore Trail, have been embraced by those who love Tahoe and want a way to memorialize their investment and commitment to improving the Tahoe environment for all to enjoy. Bears were chosen for this location to celebrate the proximity to the iconic Penny Bear statue in Heritage Plaza.

“Partnerships like this with the Tahoe Fund not only help bring important trail projects to fruition, they demonstrate the value our community places on projects that enhance the Tahoe experience for all,” said Cindy Gustafson, Placer County District 5 Supervisor.

The bear plaques are available in two sizes. For $5,000, the Mama Bear plaque measures 13″ tall x 20″ wide and has space for a 40-45 character message. For $2,500, the Baby Bear plaque measures 8″ tall x 12″ wide and has space for a 20-25 character message.

For more information and to purchase a Tahoe City bear plaque, visit https://www.tahoefund.org/projects/active-projects/tahoe-city-bear-plaques/ .

The Tahoe Fund also offers engraved trout plaques and bear pavers along the East Shore Trail, a three-mile paved path from Incline Village to Sand Harbor. To learn more, visit https://www.tahoefund.org/projects/active-projects/tahoe-east-shore-trail/ .