Tahoe Fund issues call for 2022 projects

As an organization focused on getting impactful projects done in the Lake Tahoe Basin, the Tahoe Fund is once again excited to open up its annual Call for Projects. Tahoe Fund has had a lasting impact on the region, funding more than 60 environmental projects and securing over $50M in public funding in the past decade. The organization is now seeking new projects that align with its strategic plan to add to its portfolio in 2022.

With the ever increasing threat of wildfire in the West, the Tahoe Fund has identified forest health as its number one priority. Specifically, it looks to support projects that will increase the pace and scale of forest restoration. Other focus areas include improving lake clarity, expanding sustainable recreation, innovative solutions to transportation challenges, and creating more stewards of Lake Tahoe.

“The Tahoe Fund’s goal is to get more environmental improvement projects completed through the generous philanthropy of our supporters,” said Tahoe Fund CEO Amy Berry. “We are excited to learn about new projects that align with our mission and find opportunities to work with our partners to get more done for Tahoe.”

The Tahoe Fund annual Call for Projects is an opportunity for innovative thinkers and organizations to secure the funding necessary to make their project to improve the Tahoe Basin a reality. Public agencies and nonprofits are invited to submit proposals for projects that require $5,000 to $1,000,000 in funding. Projects with the ability to leverage additional funding from Tahoe Fund support will be prioritized.

Previous and current projects vary widely and benefit diverse users and goals in the Basin. They include the building of the new Tunnel Creek singletrack, supporting East Shore field trips for campers with physical disabilities from Camp Wamp, and removing trash from around all 72 miles of Lake Tahoe with a team of SCUBA divers.

Their Caldor Trails Restoration Fund will support the rebuilding of beloved South Lake trails that were damaged or destroyed during the Caldor Fire.

The Tahoe Fund is particularly interested in projects that will allow it to achieve its mission to improve the Tahoe environment for all to enjoy.

Projects submissions are due by Jan. 31, 2022.

Project guidelines and the request for projects submission form can be found online at http://www.tahoefund.org/our-projects/submit-a-project/ .

Source: Tahoe Fund