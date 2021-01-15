Tahoe Fund issues last call for project submissions

Since 2010, the Tahoe Fund has generated support from private donors to help secure over $50 million in public funds for more than 40 environmental projects. Today it issued the last call for 2021 project submissions that provide solutions to Lake Tahoe’s environmental challenges.

The call for projects is the organization’s annual effort to find projects that are designed to restore Lake Tahoe’s famed clarity, create healthier forests, improve transportation, create more sustainable recreation, and inspire greater stewardship in the region. Organizations can submit projects for consideration until Jan. 29.

According to Tahoe Fund vice chair, Cory Ritchie, the project selection committee will give particular consideration to projects that meet multiple goals or that can improve the pace and scale of forest health. “We’re excited to see what projects are put forward that will help make an impact in the Lake Tahoe Basin,” said Ritchie.

All submissions will be reviewed by the Tahoe Fund Board, which is tasked with developing the Tahoe Fund’s Signature and Premier Projects Portfolio. Selected projects will be invited to provide further details.

Every year, the Tahoe Fund collaborates with organizations to develop Signature and Premier Projects with fundraising goals of $5,000 to $1,000,000 that align with its mission. Eligible projects must demonstrate a benefit to the Tahoe Basin, an alignment with a specific Tahoe Fund goal area, and a general timeline and budget range. In addition, projects should be able to show wide community support and must comply with all applicable federal, state and local statutes and regulations.

Project submissions for early-stage grants through the Environmental Venture Trust or Smartest Forest Fund can also be submitted. These projects should bring innovative solutions to Tahoe’s environmental challenges. They should also demonstrate how an early investment will be leveraged to secure significantly more funding in the future from public and/or private sources.

Project guidelines and the request for projects submission form can be found online at http://www.tahoefund.org/our-projects/submit-a-project/.

Source: Tahoe Fund